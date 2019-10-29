Paul Kelly Chats To Gleeso About His 45 Years In The Industry
Australian rock royalty
Aussie singing great, Paul Kelly, has joined Dave Gleeson for Oztober Lunch to chat about his 45 years in the industry, learning to sing, storytelling in his songwriting & his upcoming tour.
Paul Kelly's career has spanned 45 years and he's without a doubt Australia rock royalty, with songs like To Her Door, Before Too Long, Dumb Things and many more.
Dave Gleeson described Paul Kelly's storytelling best saying, "he can sing a line and you can see what he's singing about".
PAUL KELLY MAKING GRAVY TOUR
(Not including sold out shows)
DEC 6 FRI
Paul Kelly on Love Is Strong As Death
Subiaco, Australia
DEC 7 SAT
Making Gravy
Perth, Australia
DEC 14 SAT
Making Gravy
Sydney, Australia
JAN 4 SAT
Glenelg Beach
Glenelg, Australia
JAN 11 SAT
Mt Duneed Estate
Waurn Ponds, Australia
JAN 19 SUN
Scully Park
West Tamworth, Australia
JAN 30 THU
Stage 88
Canberra, Australia
Catch up on Paul Kelly's chat with Gleeso here:
