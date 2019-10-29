Paul Kelly Chats To Gleeso About His 45 Years In The Industry

Australian rock royalty

Article heading image for Paul Kelly Chats To Gleeso About His 45 Years In The Industry

Aussie singing great, Paul Kelly, has joined Dave Gleeson for Oztober Lunch to chat about his 45 years in the industry, learning to sing, storytelling in his songwriting & his upcoming tour. 

Paul Kelly's career has spanned 45 years and he's without a doubt Australia rock royalty, with songs like To Her Door, Before Too Long, Dumb Things and many more. 

Dave Gleeson described Paul Kelly's storytelling best saying, "he can sing a line and you can see what he's singing about".

PAUL KELLY MAKING GRAVY TOUR
(Not including sold out shows)

DEC 6 FRI
Paul Kelly on Love Is Strong As Death
Subiaco, Australia

DEC 7 SAT
Making Gravy
Perth, Australia

DEC 14 SAT
Making Gravy
Sydney, Australia

JAN 4 SAT
Glenelg Beach
Glenelg, Australia

JAN 11 SAT
Mt Duneed Estate
Waurn Ponds, Australia

JAN 19 SUN
Scully Park
West Tamworth, Australia

JAN 30 THU
Stage 88
Canberra, Australia

For more info & tickets, head to https://www.paulkelly.com.au/tour

Catch up on Paul Kelly's chat with Gleeso here: 

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

 

Want more Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.    

Amber Lowther

13 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Paul Kelly
Oztober
Dave Gleeson
Listen Live!
Paul Kelly
Oztober
Dave Gleeson
Paul Kelly
Oztober
Dave Gleeson
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs