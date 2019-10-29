Paul Kelly Chats To Gleeso About His 45 Years In The Industry

Aussie singing great, Paul Kelly, has joined Dave Gleeson for Oztober Lunch to chat about his 45 years in the industry, learning to sing, storytelling in his songwriting & his upcoming tour.

Paul Kelly's career has spanned 45 years and he's without a doubt Australia rock royalty, with songs like To Her Door, Before Too Long, Dumb Things and many more.

Dave Gleeson described Paul Kelly's storytelling best saying, "he can sing a line and you can see what he's singing about".

Catch up on Paul Kelly's chat with Gleeso here:

