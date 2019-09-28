Paul Kelly Just Performed The Best AFL Grand Final Show

It's AFL Grand Final day where the Giants are taking on the Tigers, but the spotlight has well and truly been taken by the iconic Aussie rock legend, Paul Kelly, with his headliner Grand Final performance!

There's no doubt this performance was knocked out of the park. Here's why Paul Kelly takes the cake for the best AFL Grand Final show of all time:

The lyrics from Leaps & Bounds are too good: "Looking for the bridge to the MCG" and it was written 20 years ago!

He has previously coached social footy teams

He's a mad footy fan

He's an Aussie storyteller

He's the most relatable musical act for the AFL Grand Final

He had a full band and we appreciate someone going the extra mile

