Paul Kelly, Keith Urban and More To Feature In Slim Dusty Doco

A documentary is coming out this year, showcasing the king and queen of Australian country music, Slim Dusty and his wife Joy McKean.

The long overdue documentary, Slim & I is being released to cinemas this August and tells the story of Aussie country music dream team, with special guests Australian music royalty Paul Kelly, Keith Urban, Kasey Chambers and heaps more.

Watch the trailer:

SLIM & I will be coming to Australian cinemas August 20

Slim Dusty
Country Music
Music
