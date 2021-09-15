Paul Kelly Releases New Song About Eddie Betts

Legendary Aussie singer-songwriter Paul Kelly has released a new song, Every Step Of The Way about the racism experienced by AFL player Eddie Betts.

You can hear the classic, beautiful track on Triple M as we started spinning it today, after its debut on The Howie Games podcast that dropped at midnight today.

Triple M's Mark Howard spoke to Paul Kelly for the first in a new expansion of his podcast series The Howie Games Artist Series.

Paul wrote the deeply emotive song a year ago after seeing champion AFL footballer Eddie Betts bare his soul on national TV about the racism he experienced on and off the field during his illustrious playing career.

LISTEN TO 'EVERY STEP OF THE WAY' BY PAUL KELLY HERE:

Following the interview, Howie said: “It's hard to tell what Paul loves more: sport or music. To hear him break down some of his most famous songs and explain how they came to be, shaped by his own experiences at the footy, the Boxing Day Test or life on the road, was captivating. His brand-new song will seep into your bones and leave you with a myriad of questions. Chatting with Paul Kelly was the best two hours I've spent for a long time.”

Paul Kelly said: “Eddie Betts has brought joy to me and so many others with the amazing feats he’s performed on the field for 17 years. But he’s shown even more class and courage off the field in talking about the deep hurt of everyday racism. Eddie keeps educating.”





Eddie Betts said: “I was so honoured when Paul reached out to me with a song that he had written from his heart. He has always empowered us mob with his music and his authentic and heartfelt collaborations have always been enjoyed by myself and all my family for many years. I feel proud to have this song written for me by someone so respected here in Australia and someone who has always stood in solidarity with us mob - this song means a lot to me.”

Howie also caught up with Triple M's Rosie to talk more about the podcast and his impression of Paul Kelly following their chat:

The Howie Games Artist Series is available now on the LiSTNR app.

EVERY STEP OF THE WAY LYRICS

by Paul Kelly

Tonight I went out from the kitchen

And looked up at the stars from the yard

I was hoping to get some perspective

But sometimes perspective is hard

I know my life is a blessing

And all blessings come with a curse

My enemies I know I can handle

But friends now, well, they can be worse

Oh, I’m so sick and tired of keeping it inside

I’m so sick and tired today

I remember the old ones’ hard travelling

They’re with me every step of the way

Thousands smile when I go through my paces

They fall at my dancing feet

They like to slap my back in high places

They want to shake my hand on the street

Oh, I love my beautiful children

They clamber and climb all over me

I close my eyes and I’m dreaming

Of a world where they can just be

I’m so sick and tired of keeping it all inside

I’m so sick and tired today

I remember the old ones’ hard travelling

They’re with me every step of the way

The old ones are walking beside me

Each and every step of the way