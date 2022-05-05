Paul Kelly's Iconic 'How To Make Gravy' To Become Christmas Movie

The iconic story of a prisoner missing out on a family Christmas is set to be turned into a movie, growing the legacy of Paul Kelly's 'How To Make Gravy'.

One of Australia's most cherished ballads, the 1996 release will be given new life in a film sure to include Dan, Joe, Rita, Angus and Dolly.

The song continues to grow into Australian music history, an emotional piece of art played all year round, not just at the Christmas table.

Warner Bros Australia, in partnership with Speech & Drama Pictures, has acquired the rights for the song's adaptation.

Spearheaded by Australian musician Megan Washington and screenwriter/director Nick Waterman, the story of Joe is set to begin production - however no official release date has been set.

"Its characters are already beloved by so many who have imagined the story behind Joe’s letter themselves – there’s so much to be found in the space between what he must be feeling in prison at Christmas and what he writes in his letter to his brother," Washington and Waterman said.

"This song holds a special place in our hearts. It’s an honour to be bringing it to life."

In 2021, Kelly sat down for an interview with Triple M to commemorate the track's 25th anniversary, where he confirmed the origin of the recipe - first received from his father-in-law!

"It's a Christmas song set in prison. It doesn't have a chorus, but it does have a recipe for gravy" Kelly said.

"Just add flour, salt, a little red wine And don't forget a dollop of tomato sauce for sweetness and that extra tang."

