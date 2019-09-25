Paul Kelly Tells Us What We Can Expect From His 2019 AFL Grand Final Performance

Joining Rosie ahead of playing the AFL Grand Final, Australian music legend Paul Kelly is keeping his cards close on what we can expect from the huge performance.

Although he didn't give away what songs he's playing, we're all looking forward to hearing him sing that classic line from Leaps and Bounds; "Looking over the bridge to the M.C.G' at the M.C.G." this weekend.

Paul did reveal he's bringing out the big guns for the live show, including the iconic Vika and Linda Bull.

Paul Kelly is heading an all Aussie line-up for the 2019 AFL Grand Final.

Paul Kelly's Making Gravy show tour is hitting the road this December.

Paul Kelly's Making Gravy show tour is hitting the road this December.

Show's are selling fast

