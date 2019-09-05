Paul Kelly To Headline 2019 AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Paul Kelly will headline an entirely Australian line-up in this year's AFL grand final entertainment.

Kelly, Dean Lewis, Tones And I, John Williamson, Mike Brady and Conrad Sewell will all perform, the AFL confirmed on Thursday.

Kelly will perform ahead of the bounce, with Lewis leading the premiership party after the game.

“The Australian music industry is as diverse and as strong as it has ever been, so to be able to have all these talented artists be a part of Grand Final day is fantastic,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

"Australian performers who have broken through on the global stage mixed with award winning artists and some of our most well-loved and well-known songs will be sure to make the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final a memorable one."

More to come