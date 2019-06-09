Paul Kent Absolutely Rinses The Bunker And Calls Bullshit On Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Post-Match Comments

Triple M’s Paul Kent has rinsed the NRL Bunker following the fight during the Rabbitohs and Knights clash.

The veteran league journalist took aim at the fact the Bunker completely missed the headbutt from Thomas Burgess despite having to look at the footage so the referee could send players to the sin-bin for punching.

Kenty also took aim at Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s post-match comments, which the Warriors’ fullback said his side “defended great” despite conceding 38-points.

