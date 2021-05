Triple M's Paul Kent has blasted leading NRL players for attempting to "remove" ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys.

Reports on Sunday in the Sydney Morning Herald suggest big name players are leading a revolt to have V'landys removed from his position over the recent crackdown on high tackles and rules changes.

A fired up Kent ripped in on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin over the issue.

