Paul Kent Blows Up After NRL Allow James Segeyaro To Play Unregistered

Triple M Footy commentator Paul Kent has called bullshit on the NRL, after the game's governing body allegedly allowed new Broncos recruit James Segeyaro to play unregistered.

Segeyaro played a starring role in the Broncos win over the Roosters in Round 10 but a report from The Daily Telegraph suggests the Broncos failed to register the dummy-half in-time for the game.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Kent rinsed the NRL for allowing it to happen and also questions why the Broncos weren't docked the two points.

