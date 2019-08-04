Paul Kent Calls Bullshit On The NRL Integrity Unit Over The Ivan Cleary Referee 'Incident'

Triple M's Paul Kent has called bullshit on the NRL Integrity Unit over the Ivan Cleary and Ashley Klein 'incident'.

Kenty took particular aim at the way the Integrity unit handled their investigation over what happened in the tunnel between Klein and Cleary during halftime of the Panthers and Raiders round 19 clash.

"The way they handled that just shows the administrating of the game is beyond them," Kent told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"I really have concerns fo the future of the game."

