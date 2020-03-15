Paul Kent Calls Bullshit On Wayne Bennett's Comments For 'Hooking' Latrell Mitchell Last Night

- NRL NewsPaul Kent Calls Bullshit On Wayne Bennett's Comments For 'Hooking' Latrell Mitchell Last Night
Triple M's Paul Kent has called bullshit on Wayne Bennett's comments regarding Latrell Mitchell only playing 55-minutes in his debut for the Rabbitohs.
Bennett told reporters at the post-match press conference the plan was to 'hook' Mitchell.
Kenty is calling BS.
This was part of the first I Call B.S of 2020 which also saw Ryan Girdler calls B.S on himself and James Hooper ripped into Tevita Pangai Junior; hear the full chat below.