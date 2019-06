Triple M's Paul Kent has opened up on what's going on behind the scenes at the Bulldogs.

According to Kenty, the club "is a difficult place to work" at the moment with the different factions at board level already clashing after only a few months in-charge.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of broader chat around Bulldogs where Kenty and James Hooper detailed their salary cap situation and also analysed a possible deal monster $11-Million deal with Latrell Mitchell; hear the full chat below.