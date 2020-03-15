Paul Kent Explains How The NRL Has "Three Months To Survive" If Competition Is Suspended
ON THE TRIPLE M SUNDAY SIN-BIN
Triple M/Getty Images
Triple M's Paul Kent says the NRL could 'die' in just three months if the season is suspended.
Kenty, on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, explained the situation the NRL currently find themselves in due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys announced the NRL would be seeking financial assistance from the Australian Government to help fund the game while fixtures are played behind closed doors.
