Paul Kent Explains Why Conference Systems Will Never Work In The NRL

Triple M's Paul Kent has explained why he believes implementing a conference system in the NRL will not be for the betterment of the game.

The NRL were looking at a two conference system to restart the NRL amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And while that was quickly placed on the back burner, it has led to discussions in the future could the NRL work to a NFL style competition.

On the Saturday Sin-Bin, Kenty explained why it will never work in the NRL.

LISTEN HERE: