Paul Kent Explains Why He Isn't A Fan Of The Modern Day Mad Monday

Mad Monday is no more!

The NRL officially sent correspondence to all 16 NRL clubs regarding the controversial Mad Monday, ending the end of season celebration for players.

Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Paul Kent explained why he isn't a fan of the modern day Mad Monday "celebrations."

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.