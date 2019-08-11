Paul Kent & Gorden Tallis Detail Why They Think Parramatta Can't Win The Premiership

Paul Kent and Gorden Tallis have pointed out why they believe the Eels are unable to take out the premiership at the end of the year.

Despite a stronger second half of the season, Kenty and Gordie suggest that they don't have enough depth in the side if Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson aren't at their best.

When asked if Parramatta could be a genuine threat going into the finals, Kenty suggested Parramatta could only bring a "nuisance value", as consistency has been their ongoing issue.

Hear the Triple M NRL team discuss Parramatta's finals chances in depth and the end of the Knights season below.