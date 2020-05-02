Paul Kent & Gorden Tallis Slam NRL Player Agents Over Their "Interests In The Game"
Triple M's Paul Kent & Gorden Tallis have ripped into NRL player agents over their interests in the game.
According to Kenty player agents are playing a huge role in the current negotiations between the players and the NRL over the May 28 restart date.
