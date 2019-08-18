Paul Kent Has Blasted The Melbourne Storm For Deflecting "Wrestling Tactics"

Triple M's Paul Kent has blasted the Melbourne Storm for deflecting their use of wrestling in the game.

While Kent admits the Storm aren't the only side using the wrestle, he does believe it needs to be outlawed.

Kenty told Triple M Sunday Footy, the NRL are at a critical point in time stating coaches are 'killing the game' for short term success.

