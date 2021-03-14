Paul Kent Hilariously Rips Anthony Maroon For A Shocking Start To The 2021 Sunday Sin-Bin

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Paul Kent Hilariously Rips Anthony Maroon For A Shocking Start To The 2021 Sunday Sin-Bin

It was a shocking start to the 2021 season for Triple M's own Anthony Maroon. 

The host of the Sunday Sin-Bin attempted to share a story about a Rugby League legend... twice. 

Not only did it fall flat on Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent & James Hooper, Kenty ripped Maroon leaving the panel in stitches. 

LISTEN HERE:

9 minutes ago

