Paul Kent Hilariously Rips Anthony Maroon For A Shocking Start To The 2021 Sunday Sin-Bin

It was a shocking start to the 2021 season for Triple M's own Anthony Maroon.

The host of the Sunday Sin-Bin attempted to share a story about a Rugby League legend... twice.

Not only did it fall flat on Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent & James Hooper, Kenty ripped Maroon leaving the panel in stitches.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action, check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.