Paul Kent Hilariously Unleashes On The Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland In Epic Origin Rant

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Paul Kent Hilariously Unleashes On The Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland In Epic Origin Rant

Paul Kent has unleashed on the NRL Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland in a hilarious rant on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin.

Firstly, Kenty called bullshit on the Bunker for awarding a try to Latrell Mitchell in which Payne Haas was offside but not involved in the play.

Kenty then turned his attention to Gordie.

LISTEN HERE: 

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

 

a day ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs