Paul Kent Hilariously Unleashes On The Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland In Epic Origin Rant

Paul Kent has unleashed on the NRL Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland in a hilarious rant on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin.

Firstly, Kenty called bullshit on the Bunker for awarding a try to Latrell Mitchell in which Payne Haas was offside but not involved in the play.

Kenty then turned his attention to Gordie.

