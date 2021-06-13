- NRL NewsPaul Kent Hilariously Unleashes On The Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland In Epic Origin Rant
Paul Kent Hilariously Unleashes On The Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland In Epic Origin Rant
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Paul Kent has unleashed on the NRL Bunker, Gorden Tallis & Queensland in a hilarious rant on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin.
Firstly, Kenty called bullshit on the Bunker for awarding a try to Latrell Mitchell in which Payne Haas was offside but not involved in the play.
Kenty then turned his attention to Gordie.
LISTEN HERE:
