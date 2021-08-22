Paul Kent & James Graham Roast "Weak, Embarrassing & Brittle" Wests Tigers After 30-Point Loss

Paul Kent and James Graham have blasted the Wests Tigers following their 30-point loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

Kenty labelled the performance "weak and embarrassing", while Graham labelled the club brittle as the club looks almost certain to miss the finals for the 10th straight year.

This was part of a broader chat around the Tigers with Kenty, Jimmy and James Hooper going in-depth on the club including; Michael Maguire's tenure, roster management & a poor junior system.

