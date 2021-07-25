Paul Kent & James Hooper Blast Wests Tigers Management Over Failed Dale Finucane Signing

Paul Kent & James Hooper have teed off at the Wests Tigers for their failed attempt to sign Dale Finucane.

The Tigers were originally out of the race to sign Finucane, until an eleventh hour bid which trumped the Cronulla Sharks from a financial standpoint.

On Sunday morning Finucane would sign a four-year deal with the Sharks.

Kenty and Hoops let loose on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin taking aim at the Tigers management.

