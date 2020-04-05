Paul Kent & James Hooper Debate If Todd Greenberg Should've Taken A Pay Cut During Suspended Season

Earlier this week NRL boss Todd Greenberg agreed to take the same pay as players during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although, from the outside it seems as though it took a defiant Joey Leilua who hit out against Greenberg originally only wanting to take a smaller cut.

But should Greenberg have taken a cut at all during this period?

Triple M's Paul Kent & James Hooper have debated Greenberg's decision on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin.

This was part of a broader chat around the pay cuts in the NRL including the coaches cut and if we will ever see marquee coaching salaries again in the NRL; hear the full chat below.