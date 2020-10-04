Paul Kent & James Hooper Discuss The Eels' Premiership Chances After Week 1 Finals Loss

A brave Parramatta Eels side fell short against a rampant Melbourne Storm 36-24 in their Qualifying Final on Saturday night.

The loss was further hampered by injuries to Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson, both could be season ending.

An end of season form slump, now compounded with these injuries, is it time to write the Eels off for 2020?

Triple M's Paul Kent & James Hooper discussed their chances on the Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Kenty & Hoops also discussed the Storm's Premiership chances following yet another knee injury to Cameron Munster; hear the full chat below.