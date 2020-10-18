Paul Kent & James Hooper Explain The Debacle Between The Raiders & Queensland Government

Article heading image for Paul Kent & James Hooper Explain The Debacle Between The Raiders & Queensland Government

Paul Kent & James Hooper have explained the debacle that occurred between the Canberra Raiders and Queensland Government before Friday night's Preliminary Final. 

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was fuming after the Queensland Government halted their plans to fly in early morning on Friday.

Kenty & Hoops explained the situation on the Sunday Sin-Bin.

18 October 2020

