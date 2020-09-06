Paul Kent, James Hooper & Gorden Tallis Debate The Chad Townsend Shoulder Charge Send-Off
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Sharks halfback Chad Townsend could be facing five weeks on the sideline after being sent off for an ugly shoulder charge incident on Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga.
Townsend was hit with a Grade Three Shoulder Charge following the incident.
Triple M's Paul Kent believes it was the wrong decision from the referee to send Townsend from the field, which fellow Sunday Sin-Bin panellist James Hooper disagreed with.
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.