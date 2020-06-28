Paul Kent Makes A Huge Call On The Roosters' Premiership Chances Following Season-Ending Injuries

The Sydney Roosters find themselves in an injury crisis after Victor Radley and Sam Verrills both suffered season-ending ACL injuries in Friday night's win over the Dragons.

It led to Triple M's Paul Kent making a huge call on the Sydney Roosters' Premiership chances.

