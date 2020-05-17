Paul Kent Recalls How The Iconic 'Gladiator' Photo Was Almost Never Published

Paul Kent has paid tribute to one of the most iconic figures in rugby league history, Arthur Summons after he passed away on Saturday night aged 84.

Summons, famously known for the 'gladiatorial' photo taken with Norm Provan following the 1963 NSWRL Grand Final.

It now adorns the NRL's most coveted possession, the Premiership trophy - the Provan-Summons trophy.

However, Kenty has told the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin the photo was almost never published.

