Paul Kent Reckons The "Pandemic Expert" That Suspended The Season Got The Decision Wrong

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Paul Kent Reckons The "Pandemic Expert" That Suspended The Season Got The Decision Wrong

Triple M's Paul Kent believes the NRL season was cancelled too early. 

On Monday the NRL officially suspended the 2020 season based on the advice of their Pandemic & Bio Security experts.

And speaking on Triple M' Saturday Sin-Bin, Kent reckons they got it wrong. 

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the current situation in the NRL with Kenty and Hoops providing an update; hear the full chat below.

7 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs