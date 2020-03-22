Paul Kent Reveals Why He Dislikes The Current Model Of The Captain’s Challenge

Triple M’s Paul Kent has opened up on why he dislikes the current model of the Captain’s Challenge. 

Introduced this season, the challenge was supposed to revolutionise the game but according to many in the media, it seems to have a hindrance on the speed of the game. 

Speaking on Triple M’s Sunday Sun-Bin, Kenty revealed why he isn’t a fan. 

Earlier on the show ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys dropped some bombshells following PM Scott Morrison's travel ban announcement; hear the full chat below.

