Triple M's Paul Kent has made a big call on the Parramatta Eels and their Premiership chances following the club's third straight loss.

Kenty told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, he believes the Eels "Premiership window" was never open and offered an alternate theory to pundits who reckon Brad Arthur isn't the man to lead the Eels to their first Premiership since 1986.

