Triple M's Paul Kent has delivered an all-time spray following an incident during the Storm & Eels clash.

Late in the second-half and with Parramatta in possession, play was stopped after Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu went down with a leg cramp in back play.

It was all the ammunition needed with Kenty was off the back fence delivering this rant on the Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!