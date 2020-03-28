Paul Kent's Radical Solution To Stop NRL Clubs Cheating The Salary Cap

Article heading image for Paul Kent's Radical Solution To Stop NRL Clubs Cheating The Salary Cap

Triple M's Paul Kent has revealed his radical solution to fix the current state of the NRL salary cap. 

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin, Kenty revealed his plan to fix clubs cheating the cap and stop player agents from effectively running the game. 

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around comment made by Andrew Johns calling for the NRL to cull the competition from 16 to 12 teams: hear the full chat below.

