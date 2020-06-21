Paul Kent's Ripping Yarn On How The Parramatta Eels Passed On Signing Brad Fittler For $30,000

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Paul Kent's Ripping Yarn On How The Parramatta Eels Passed On Signing Brad Fittler For $30,000

NRL

Triple M's Paul Kent has told a ripping yarn on how the Parramatta Eels passed on signing a young Brad Fittler. 

Off the back of the Rabbitohs signing 16-year-old Joesph Suaalii on a mega $1.7 million three-year deal, Kenty retold the story of how the Eels weren't willing to part ways with $30,000 to sign Fittler.

LISTEN HERE:

For all the best footy content, checkout our best of Triple M NRL playlist below and don't forget to download the Triple M NRL App to never miss a minute of the footy! 

3 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs