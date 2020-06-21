Paul Kent's Ripping Yarn On How The Parramatta Eels Passed On Signing Brad Fittler For $30,000

Triple M's Paul Kent has told a ripping yarn on how the Parramatta Eels passed on signing a young Brad Fittler.

Off the back of the Rabbitohs signing 16-year-old Joesph Suaalii on a mega $1.7 million three-year deal, Kenty retold the story of how the Eels weren't willing to part ways with $30,000 to sign Fittler.

LISTEN HERE:

