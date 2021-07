Triple M's Paul Kent has brutally savaged the NRL bunker over their failure to send off Thomas Flegler for a high shot on Isaah Yeo.

Flegler was sent to the sin-bin for the high tackle but Yeo was ruled out of the rest of Saturday night's clash.

Kenty took aim at the Bunker and the Match Review Committee on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

