Paul Kent Savages Bryce Cartwright, Queensland Government & Doctors In All-Time Spray

Triple M's Paul Kent has taken aim at Bryce Cartwright, the Queensland Government and doctors in an all-time spray.

LISTEN HERE:

"The whole thing is a cook up and anyone that can't see that is an idiot," Kenty told Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

"And for a doctor to be complicit in it and for a Government to be complicit in it is embarrassing.

Meanwhile, James Hooper also called bullshit on Peter V'landys critics following the rule changes implemented this week; hear the full chat below.