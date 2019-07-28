Paul Kent Slams The NRL’s Match Review Committee After To Many ‘Inconsistencies’

Triple M’s Paul Kent has absolutely rinsed the NRL’s Match Review Committee (MRC) after a number of inconsistencies in their review process.

Kenty made reference to the three tackles made by Nick Cotric, Jake Trbojevic and Issac Luke and the difference in grading.

LISTEN TO KENTY'S RANT:

"It's not one size fit all with the NRL, it's who you are to often and that's what happens in the game and to be frank I've had a gutful of it," Kent told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"I think it's about time at the end of the year they sit down with the MRC and say you're all gone because you're all wood ducks."

