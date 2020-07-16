Paul Marsh Explains The Condition Which The AFL Must Meet Before The Players Agree To The Condensed Fixture

AFL Player’s Association CEO Paul Marsh says that the players won’t agree to the condensed fixture unless the AFL comes to the party on unfreezing their contracts.

LISTEN HERE:

“The ask from the AFL has been they wanna play the last 11 home and away games in about eight weeks,” Marsh said on Triple M Footy’s pre-game coverage of the Geelong v Collingwood clash.

“Now in a normal year, I don’t think anyone would think that’s a good idea.

“I think the risk for injury is higher.

“One of the issues we’ve been working through in the last four months is the AFL has put a contracting freeze on players, so they can’t contract them for next year.

“So we’ve said to them, look you need to remove to that and we’ll agree to this 11 games in eight weeks.

“But we can’t have a situation where the season’s compressed, the risk of injury’s higher, and the players have no security into next year.”

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Marsh said the players will tick off the change if their conditions are met.

“If we can get that over the line, the players will do what’s needed here,” he said.

“We’ve consulted widely, given the circumstances, it’s something we’d be prepared to do.”

Marsh also explained how the players are dealing with hubs, getting partners into them, what will happen if another player gets coronavirus and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!