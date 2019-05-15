Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To Doris Day

Paul McCartney has posted a tribute for the late Doris Day on his website.

News broke overnight that the radio jock come Hollywood star, Doris Day passed away age 97.

In her later years Doris Day dedicated her time to advocating for animal rights.

In the tribute, McCartney shared on their time spent together saying; "She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with".

Read the full tribute:



Doris Day starred in the films Pillow Talk, Calamity Jane and That Touch of Mink and the unforgettable The Doris Day show.

Our thoughts of with her loved ones at this time.





