Paul McCartney Reunited With Ringo Starr On Stage This Weekend

Two of the biggest rock icons reunited this weekend, in front of a huge audience at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles this weekend.

In the closest thing to a the Beatles reunion we're ever going to get, Sir Paul McCartney was joined by Ringo Starr as part of the Freshen Up Tour.

Joining McCartney at the end of the HUGE 3 hour set, Starr joined for Beatles classics Sgt Peppers Lonely Heart Club Band and Helter Skelter in the encore.



Playing to a packed house, the iconic moment was captured by hundreds of fans.

Watch:



It was an all-star family affair with Ringo Starr's brother-in-law Joe Walsh joining McCartney on lead guitar for 'The End'.

What a show!

