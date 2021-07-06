Paul Vaughan Sacked By Dragons As NRL Deal With Biosecurity Breach

The playing future of Dragons prop Paul Vaughan has been decided, the 30-year-old has been sacked following a major COVID breach at a house party in Shellharbour, NSW.

Vaughan has been handed further ramifications after he was fined $50,000 by the NRL, his $800,000 per year deal has been torn up.

Fox Sports Reporter James Hooper shared on NRL360 the desire of both the league and St George Illawarra to deal with the incident to ensure it isn't repeated.

“There’s no question whatsoever that tearing up [Vaughan's] contract is going to be discussed. Whether they follow through or not, we’ll wait and see but definitely that is on the agenda." Hooper said.

The infamous incident threatened to bring down the NRL -with the current state of New South Wales under lockdown protocols- the athlete's barbeque was a costly event.

A total of more than $300-thousand in fines and 20 suspended matches has been divided between those who broke COVID rules.

NRL Chief Andrew Abdo is frustrated that the players didn't full cooperate with their investigation, as the club also received false information.

After being at the club for four games after a lengthy spell, Vaughn's teammate Jack de Belin was caught hiding under a bed when police searched the home.

