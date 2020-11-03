Paul Vautin Recalls That Incredible 1995 Origin Series Win As Queensland Coach

Paul 'Fatty' Vautin has recalled that incredible 1995 State of Origin series.

The Blues were unbackable favourites heading into the 1995 series with a host of Maroons unable to play due to the Super League War.

Speaking with The Rush Hour with MG, Fatty revealed why he always thought the Queenslander were a big chance of winning the series.

LISTEN HERE:

