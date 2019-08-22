Pauline Hanson has been banned from Twitter over a video she posted suggesting cattle prods should be used on protestors.

The One Nation leader’s account has been temporarily suspended for “violating rules against abuse and harassment”.

Her suspension comes after uploading a video to Twitter where she suggested using eclectic cattle prods on protestors, dubbed “Pauline’s plans to punish protestor pests.”

She’s appealing the suspension on the grounds of freedom of speech.

“I don’t see how my tweet was somehow offensive and potentially harmful, if those tweets wishing I’d fall off Uluru are not,” she said.

