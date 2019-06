Seany chased down Pauline Hanson today in Shepparton, finding her at the High St pre-polling booths.

6,000 listeners were recently surveyed about the pollie they'd most like to have a beer with, with The One Nation Senator coming in at Number 1!

So, Seany, doing his best Leigh Sales impersonation, hit Pauline up with he tough questions: What is her favourite beer??? Wait till you hear her answer!!