Pauline Hanson On Track To Lose Senate Seat To The Greens

The Greens wave sweeping Queensland could claim a significant victim - with One National founder Pauline Hanson looking likely to lose her Senate Spot.

Ms Hanson is currently trailing behind Queensland Greens candidate Penny Allman-Payne, with her party polling just 7.8 per cent of the Senate vote to the Greens’ 14 per cent.

The controversial Queenslander tested positive to Covid last week and is currently in isolation. She claims to be unvaccinated and has run an anti-vaccine mandate campaign in recent years.

The Legalise Cannabis party trails just behind One Nation with 6.7 per cent of the vote, as of Sunday morning.

