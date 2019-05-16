Pauline Hanson Savages Today Show Host Deborah Knight During Live Cross

16 May 2019

 Pauline Hanson has taken aim at a new target – savagely attacking Today show co-host Deborah Knight during a live cross this morning.

During the cross Deb asked Pauline how she felt about One National’s support falling days out from the election and Pauline was quick to fire back: 

“I’ve actually gone up since the last election, unlike your show, Deb, since you’ve actually taken over,” she said, not holding back: “You’ve actually gone down in your viewership.”

“Ooh, you’re having a go,” Deb responded before Pauline fired more shots:

 “So, should you hand over your job or should we bring Karl back? Should we bring Karl back? You have a go at me about this all the time.”

Her tone however DID cool, when Deb reminded her of a Triple M poll which found Pauline Hanson was named the top pollie Aussie voters would like to have a cold one with. 

