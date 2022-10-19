Pauline Hanson To Pay $250,000 In Defamation Damages

Pauline Hanson will have to pay $250,000 to former One Nation Senator Brian Burston for defamation damages.

The One Nation leader was ruled by the Federal Court Ms Hanson defamed Mr Burston on the Today Show by falsely claiming he sexually abused a female staffer in his parliamentary office.

In court on Wednesday, Justice Robert Bromwich handed down the penalties to Ms Hanson after “seriously damaging” Mr Burston’s reputation on television.

“I find that both the fourth imputation and the sixth imputation were seriously damaging to Mr Burston’s reputation, being broadcast on a nationally broadcast television program watched by over 290,000 people at the time. They were both false.”

Mr Burston was unable to prove other imputations were defamatory, including that he sexually harassed staff in his office, he harassed a female staffer in his office, and he brought the senate into disrepute by his behaviour towards staff.

The defamation case was launched in June 2020, and in November that year, Ms Hanson filed a counter suit claiming Mr Burston’s defamation case and sexual harassment allegations made against her amounted to sexual discrimination.

Mr Burston denies all sexual harassment allegations toward him.