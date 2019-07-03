Pay Rise for Federal Member for Groom John McVeigh

Image/Twitter

Federal Member for Groom John McVeigh has scored himself a pay rise, while the amount it undisclosed at this time, it comes as some of the lowest paid workers in the region are set to receive a further cut to their income.

The news comes via the Queensland Council of Unions, which is calling for a reversal of the penalty rates cut for hospitality, fast rood and retail workers.

General Secretary Ros McLennan says it's just not fair:

* Audio via Qld Council of Unions

Dr McVeigh had been contacted for comment however his office referred our Triple M News Team to the Remuneration Tribunal who are behind parliamentary salaries.

