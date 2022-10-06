Peak Medical Body Warns It’s Too Early To Scrap Mandatory COVID-19 Isolation

Australia’s peak medical body says it is “too early” to remove COVID-19 isolation rules, with another wave of infections set to hit the country.

Mandatory five-day isolation for people positive with COVID-19 was axed after national cabinet agreed on the changes at its last September meeting.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said these changes will be effective from October 14, but the Australian Medical Association President Steve Robson told the AAP it was "too early" to ease these protections for the community.

"All the signs are that we're looking at another wave of COVID" he said.

"We're coming out of one of the biggest waves of COVID yet and it has absolutely crushed hospital workforce and left us with a massive logjam and backlog in hospitals at the moment that has to be dealt with.

"If we have another wave over the holiday season, then it spells bad news for the country because we can't tackle that backlog."

Mr Robson said data from the northern hemisphere showed newer variants of Covid won’t be affected by immunity from previous infection or from vaccinations.

“We’re seeing a major wave beginning again in the northern hemisphere, we’re very concerned that this doesn’t happen in Australia,” he said



This week’s weekly Covid case notification report will be released sometime today.

